Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

EGLE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 1,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

