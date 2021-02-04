Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 112,197 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 195.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 217,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

