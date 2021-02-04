Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $15.29 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $8.83 on Thursday, reaching $341.65. The company had a trading volume of 136,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,641. The firm has a market cap of $340.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.