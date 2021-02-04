Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $19.94 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 985.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

