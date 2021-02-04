Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $39.84 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 184,212 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up approximately 3.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Mplx worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Mplx by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 54,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,584. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

