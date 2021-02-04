Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.24. 179,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.