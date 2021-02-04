Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.95 on Thursday, hitting $337.34. 38,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

