Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $21.59 Million Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,562,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,589,000. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 1.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Western Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,242. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

