Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 176,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,490. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

