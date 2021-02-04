Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,616 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,298 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 213,340 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $20,628,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 911,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

