Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,989,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $16.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.66. 1,017,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average of $206.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

