Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 361,544 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 361,544 shares during the period. The Williams Companies comprises about 1.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Williams Companies worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 173,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.