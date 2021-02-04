Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 415,185 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 415,185 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Energy Transfer worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

ET stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 430,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,187,373. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

