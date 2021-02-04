Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $380.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,850. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $390.07. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.58.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.56.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,278 shares of company stock worth $67,169,929 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

