Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $720.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

