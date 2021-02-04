Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BABA traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $720.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.23.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
