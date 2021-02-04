Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.43. The stock had a trading volume of 177,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $402.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average of $141.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.