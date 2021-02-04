Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.02. 1,341,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,072,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.48.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.