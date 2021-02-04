Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 203,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

