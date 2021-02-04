Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.81

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

