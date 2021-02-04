eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

