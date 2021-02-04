eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

