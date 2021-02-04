eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

Get eBay alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.