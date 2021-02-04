eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.96.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 47,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 432,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

