eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

EBAY stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in eBay by 127.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2,721.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,825,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in eBay by 7,568.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,387,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

