eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

