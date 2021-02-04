eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in eBay by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in eBay by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

