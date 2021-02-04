eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

