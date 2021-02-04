eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $67.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $61.35. 985,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

