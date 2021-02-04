eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $75.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.96.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

