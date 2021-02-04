eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Hits $159,992.92

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $159,992.92 and approximately $27.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00394415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

