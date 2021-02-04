eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. eBoost has a market cap of $166,584.97 and $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00397404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

