EchoLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $719,898.27 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $719,898.27 and $244,277.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

