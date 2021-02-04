Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading 22% Higher

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)’s share price traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 21,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 10,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

