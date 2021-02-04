Edgeless Tops One Day Volume of $446.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $529,887.38 and $446.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00067094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.01289177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.60 or 0.05766524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.