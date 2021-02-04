Edgeware (EDG) Trading Up 32.6% Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $122.73 million and $2.61 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01276718 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.79 or 0.06365813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,991,590,690 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,543,477 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.