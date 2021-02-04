Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.80% of Editas Medicine worth $35,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.16. 32,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.