eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce $18.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.54 million. eGain reported sales of $18.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $75.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.97 million to $76.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.82 million, with estimates ranging from $82.88 million to $88.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 96,318.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

