Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $132.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total value of $219,161.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,421. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 9,125.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

