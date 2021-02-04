Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELLH opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Elah has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44.

Elah Company Profile

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, it was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

