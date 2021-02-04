Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS ELLH opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Elah has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44.
Elah Company Profile
