Electroneum Price Tops $0.0054 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.61 million and approximately $957,295.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,232,512,329 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

