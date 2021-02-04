Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,907 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 38,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,142 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.65.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

