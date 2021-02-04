Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

