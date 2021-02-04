Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.65.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $208,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.