Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $12.48. Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 834,007 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.00.

In other Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

