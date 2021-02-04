Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.32. 25,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,929. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

