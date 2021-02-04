Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

LLY stock opened at $196.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 985,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131,446 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

