Ellaism Reaches Market Capitalization of $228,809.17 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $228,809.17 and $211.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.46 or 0.04388302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,486,626 coins and its circulating supply is 41,435,295 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.