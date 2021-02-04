Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.