Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) Trading Up 6%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.54. Approximately 253,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 176,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.77 million and a P/E ratio of -24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.93.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.