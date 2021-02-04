ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $50,059.68

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $50,059.68 and $9,990.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.54 or 0.01273748 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.86 or 0.05779723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.